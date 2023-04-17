BURGLARS have struck at a home in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 5.30am yesterday (April 16) thieves broke into a property on Iver Close in Acomb and a bag stolen.
A spokesman for the force appealed for the public to get in touch with any relevant information.
He said: "If you have any information to assist the investigating officer, please call 101 and quote incident number NYP-16042023-0107."
