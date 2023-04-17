Yorkshire Brick Show has returned after a four-year absence during the pandemic and is now under new management.

About 1,800 people of all ages from two years upwards admired the many displays featuring a wide range of subjects.

Although families did attend, many of those attending were all-adult groups.

This year’s show was organised by Yorkshire Brickshire the Yorkshire Lego User Group and featured Lego users from far and wide.

One drove up from south London to show off his skills.

Brickshire chairman Jo Wood said: “It was a magnificent success. It was brilliant. We had over 43 exhibitors, all of whom had volunteered their time and work to exhibit.

“They came from all over the country.”

The show’s organisers are now hoping to be back next year – at the same place.

“The racecourse is a fabulous venue – apart from the cost,” said Jo.

Some of the exhibits were so complex they took their exhibitors hours to set up.

The show ran all day on both Saturday and yesterday.