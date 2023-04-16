FIREFIGHTERS had to cut a man out of the wreckage of a car after it was in a collision with another vehicle on a country road north of Harrogate.
Two other people were also involved in the crash but were able to get out of their vehicle without help.
Crews from Harrogate, Summerbridge and Lofthouse answered the 999 call to the crash late this morning.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the scene at Padside.
Paramedics gave medical treatment at the scene and conveyed patients to hospital.
