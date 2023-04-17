The NHS has already been giving the vaccine to care home residents for a fortnight.

Now it is inviting one million people to get their booster as it continues its effort to prevent a return of the pandemic.

They will be at least 75 years old or have their 75th birthday by June 30 or be in a very vulnerable category.

Invitations will be sent via the NHS App and via text messages, emails and letters to those not using the NHS app.

NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening Steve Russell said: "The Covid vaccine still has a crucial role to play in protecting those at greatest risk of severe illness from the virus, including those with a weakened immune system as well as all aged 75 and above.

It is great to see that around 320,000 people have booked in to get a jab with around hundreds of thousands of further slots available across the country this week alone.”

The booster can only be given at least three months after a previous vaccination.