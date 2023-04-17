A woman alleged that Gordon Campbell-Thomas raped her after her drink was spiked.

He first appeared before York Crown Court in September 2021 and denied two charges of rape.

A jury which heard from both him and the woman last August was unable to reach a verdict and was discharged.

A second jury acquitted Mr Campbell-Thomas, 73, of Ascot Way, on all charges on Friday after being out in retirement for most of the day.

He had originally faced a charge of administering a noxious substance, which he also denied, and the prosecution dropped that charge before he stood trial for the first time.

Mr Campbell-Thomas founded a charity in 2003 with the aim of doing environment and community work in India, including enlarging a school and community centre and buying sewing machines. It opened a charity shop in Lowther Street.

He also once stood as a candidate in city council elections.