THE founder of a York charity has cleared his name after spending 18 months facing a rape allegation.
A woman alleged that Gordon Campbell-Thomas raped her after her drink was spiked.
He first appeared before York Crown Court in September 2021 and denied two charges of rape.
A jury which heard from both him and the woman last August was unable to reach a verdict and was discharged.
A second jury acquitted Mr Campbell-Thomas, 73, of Ascot Way, on all charges on Friday after being out in retirement for most of the day.
He had originally faced a charge of administering a noxious substance, which he also denied, and the prosecution dropped that charge before he stood trial for the first time.
Mr Campbell-Thomas founded a charity in 2003 with the aim of doing environment and community work in India, including enlarging a school and community centre and buying sewing machines. It opened a charity shop in Lowther Street.
He also once stood as a candidate in city council elections.
