Alan George Lake, 30, was already serving his sentence for his crimes in south-west Wales when he appeared before York Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to charges of supplying heroin and cocaine and possessing both drugs with intent to supply them. “Not only were you bang at it in Wales, you were doing it up here as well,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him.

“It is travelling crime, coming up here to peddle drugs.”

He jailed Lake, of no fixed address, for 10 months, to be served after the 40 months he was given at Swansea Crown Court in January 2022, making a total sentence of 50 months for his crimes.

Lake committed his North Yorkshire crimes in 2019 in Scarborough. He committed the Welsh crimes at about the same period in time.

His barrister Nadim Bashir said the delay in bringing him to justice in North Yorkshire had already cost Lake.

Because the prison service knew he was facing court proceedings in York, he was not allowed to move to a lower security prison as prisoners can do when they are nearing the end of their sentence.

He had therefore spent all his sentence so far at Category B, the category at which all but the most dangerous prisoners start their sentence