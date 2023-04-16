Harrogate magistrates heard that William Allan, 67, already had points on his licence before his illegal journey north of Wetherby and should have been disqualified under the totting-up procedure.

But after he convinced them he will suffer exceptional hardship if he lost his licence, he will be able to continue playing in a band, doing his job and carrying out family commitments.

The 67-year-old from Kingsway, North Finchley, London, pleaded guilty to speeding at more than 70mph on July 9, 2022.

He told magistrates he was a former police inspector who now works as manager of a sheltered housing facility with more than 70 residents and needs his licence to drive residents to and from hospital appointments and families of deceased residents to and from airports.

He also told them he was a member of a band of pensioners which tours between Liverpool and Cornwall and has more than 20 bookings. He claimed no other member of the band could drive and that they used the money from their bookings to supplement their pensions.

Magistrates gave him three penalty points. He was fined £196 and ordered to pay a £78 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.