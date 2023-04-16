York Open Studios, which runs next weekend as well, gives art lovers the chance to see and learn more about a wide range of mediums and artists the chance to get their name better known.

Among those displaying their work is Jo Rodwell in Upper Poppleton who was kept busy with a steady flow of visitors all yesterday.

They had questions about her work and what she was doing.

"It's really nice, really positive," she said. "It's not just about sales, it's about becoming known and people wanting to come back to see what you are doing next. I'm not in galleries, I've not got that far. Open Studios for me is brilliant."

A former primary school teacher, she developed her arts skills following the birth of her second child. She now teaches art to older teenagers at Tang Hall Smart.

Last year she took part in York Open Studios for the first time, when she showcased her skills in mixed media and found that visitors came to find out who she was and what she could do.

This year is different.

"This year, people are coming specifically because I am a print maker. They've come with an idea in mind that they want to talk about," she said.

Many of her visitors were drawn by her limited edition York print, featuring city landmarks, names - and a few ghosts.

The four-day annual event features artists and makers within the city and the area around to a 10 mile radius.

They include Marc Godfrey-Murphy, a former animator for CBeebies, now a freelance artist/illustrator under the name MarcoLooks who is showcasing illustration.

His output includes cute characters, York prints, cards and handprinted homeware gifts. He is also on the online arts platform Patreon where he hosts a teaching channel.

He is at Fulford School during Open Studios.

Jo Ruth in Haxby is another printmaker. She is inspired by wildlife. She makes stencils and papercut imagery which she sprays, stipples and sponges her images layering them onto painted surfaces. She has exhibited at the International Bird Fair in Rutland.

Pennie Lordan in Copmanthorpe is a painter. Originally from London, she studied landscape painting in Edinburgh and is currently doing a distance course with a London college. She paints in oils and likes to explore contrasts such as hope and loss, sensitivity and brutality, isolation and connectedness. She uses location sketches, some long exposure photography and cinematography to help inspire her.

David Campbell in St Mary's off Bootham, is showcasing his painting inspired by the flora, landscape and mediaeval church paintings of the Mani peninsula in Greece.