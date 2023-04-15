The Terrace, situated where Fossgate and Stonebow meet, will cease to exist under that name, and will instead take on the name of one of the streets next to it.

The current management is hoping the rebrand will move it away from a “sports bar” style appearance.

According to the planning documents: “The proposed internal refurbishment is extensive with a traditional style of public house to be created.”

The plans include proposals for several new televisions and large numbers of new tables and chairs throughout the public area as well as other alterations.

The plans state: “The property requires a programme of upgrading to maintain it in reasonable order. The proposals have been prepared in an attempt to limit the detraction of the building on the streetscape.”

In the design document it states proposals for the exterior will “attempt to change from the 'sports bar' style appearance it has evolved into during past management.”

The Terrace has long been a popular place for sports fans to gather for major sporting events.

Its sporting menu for last and this week includes several matches from the Champions League, several Europa League and Europe Conference fixtures, racing from the Grand National Meeting at Aintree, rugby league Super League action, and many matches from football’s premier league and championship with up to five sporting fixtures a day, seven days a week.

The application by Mr N Harold is for two illuminated fascia signs and one unlit menu board and one unlit amenity boards to be displayed outside.

The outside signs will display the name The Stonebow.