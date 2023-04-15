Police have laid on four special sessions in four days to help cyclists beat the criminals.

They are staging bicycle marking events in Woodthorpe, Upper Poppleton, at Acomb shops and St Barnabas’s Church. The marks will enable police to identify the owners of stolen bikes they recover and deter criminals from targeting marked bikes.

York West Neighbourhood Policing Team warns on the force’s Facebook account: “We have noticed an increase in bicycle thefts recently and we understand how frustrating and upsetting it can be when your property is stolen.”

The bicycle marking sessions are at: Front Street Shops (opposite Halifax), Acomb on Thursday April 20, from 10am to 12 noon; St Barnabas Church, Jubilee Terrace, Holgate on Friday April 21, 12 noon to 2pm; Moorcroft Road Shops, Woodthorpe on Saturday 22 April from 10am to 12 noon and Village Green, Upper Poppleton on Sunday April 21 from 10am to 12 noon.