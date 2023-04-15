North Yorkshire Police were tipped off that the driver was taking to the road on their own and went looking for the car.

When they found it, they were so concerned about the driver’s condition they gave a roadside breath test.

According to a police spokesman, the driver gave a reading of almost twice the drink drive limit and was driving without supervision.

The driver failed to provide a sample that could be used as evidence in court after he was arrested and taken to a police station.

Police charged the driver with three offences, failure to provide a sample when suspected of drink driving, driving other than in accordance with their licence and driving without insurance.

A learner driver’s insurance is only valid if the driver is obeying the law regarding supervision and displaying L-plates.

A police spokesman said: “Provisional licence holders must be accompanied by a person who is at least 21 years old and who has held a full driving licence for the type of vehicle they are supervising in for a minimum of 3 years. They must also display L plates on the front and rear of the vehicle.”