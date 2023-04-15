TWO men have received medical help from emergency services after their cars crashed off the road at about the same time in North Yorkshire.
One fell off a major dual carriageway, ending upside down on its roof and the other crashed into a wall.
The first crash was at Copmanthorpe where a car rolled down the A64's embankment. Firefighters from York, Tadcaster and Acomb, who responded to the emergency call gave him first aid.
The crash happened just after 8pm.
At about the same time, a car crashed into a boundary wall on Crosby Road, Northallerton. The man inside was taken to hospital by ambulance staff with face injuries. Northallerton firefighters made the scene safe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here