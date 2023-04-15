One fell off a major dual carriageway, ending upside down on its roof and the other crashed into a wall.

The first crash was at Copmanthorpe where a car rolled down the A64's embankment. Firefighters from York, Tadcaster and Acomb, who responded to the emergency call gave him first aid.

The crash happened just after 8pm.

At about the same time, a car crashed into a boundary wall on Crosby Road, Northallerton. The man inside was taken to hospital by ambulance staff with face injuries. Northallerton firefighters made the scene safe.