In an announcement on its website, Ripon-based Farmison & Co say it has been placed into administration.

The move took place on April 6, with trade ceasing immediately.

The website added: “The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by Arvindar Jit Singh and Benjamin Neil Jones of FRP who were appointed Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability."

The multi-award-winning butchery was founded by Middlesborough-born John Pallagi in 2011.

The business initially sold quality meat online to home cooks across the UK and into mainland Europe, with a mission to encourage consumers to ‘eat better meat’.

Heritage breeds were a speciality with supplies from more than 30 farms in Yorkshire and northern England. Traceability of supplies, with buyers knowing where their meat came from, was seen as a major selling point.

The quality produce included its Saucepan Ready range, supplied to high-end retailers such as Harrods, Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason

In 2021, Farmison & Co opened Cut by Farmison, a high-end concept shop, located at its Ripon headquarters.

In recent weeks, Mr Pallagi had been seeking investors but this did not attract enough interest and directors placed the company in administration.

A statement from the administrators also explained that after a period of "significant operational investment", the business did not make enough money to "sustain its high cost base."

When the administrators were appointed, trade ceased immediately and most of the 75 staff were made redundant with a skeleton staff kept on to "to support the Joint Administrators in fulfilling their duties as they move towards an asset sale, notably the brand, goodwill and intellectual property."

Arvindar Jit Singh, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of Farmison Limited, said: “Farmison had made significant investment in recent years in its operations as it aimed to carve out a differentiated brand and offering in the online retail space.

"However, it proved too heavy a burden to sustain without the uplift in sales that it had expected. Without a major capital injection, the business could not continue trading and we must now commence an asset sale.

"We encourage any interested parties to come forward. In the meantime, we have a specialist team working with impacted staff to access support through the Redundancy Payments Service.”

Enquiries for customers, creditors and interested parties can be directed to: farmison@frpadvisory.com