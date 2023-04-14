A national newspaper has reported that the mother of one of Wiltshire convicted murderer Christopher Halliwell's victims has said he could have murdered Claudia too because of links he had with North Yorkshire.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, head of the major investigation team at North Yorkshire Police, has been leading the investigation into the suspected murder of chef Claudia, who went missing in York on March 18, 2009, aged 35.

Det Supt Fox today (Friday, April 14) said recent information from witnesses suggested that Halliwell had links to Yorkshire and may have stalked females in the local area.

And he confirmed that steps had been taken to interview those witnesses.

He said: “Since September 2016, when it was first suggested by a former detective from Wiltshire Police, the North Yorkshire Police inquiry team have continued to engage closely with our colleagues in Wiltshire to establish any possible link between Christopher Halliwell and Claudia Lawrence.

Convicted murderer Christopher Halliwell

“We have pursued lines of inquiry which are focussed on any link he may have to the North Yorkshire area and, in particular, the movements of Christopher Halliwell during the material times in which we believe Claudia came to harm.

“The results of those inquiries, which included examinations of digital devices and the interviewing of several witnesses, indicated that Halliwell continued to operate as a taxi driver in the Swindon area within the relevant time parameters.

“Both investigation teams reached a position in which we concluded it to be unlikely that Halliwell left the Wiltshire area, or was present in North Yorkshire, at the time of Claudia’s disappearance."

Taxi driver Halliwell killed Sian O’Callaghan and was convicted in 2016 of the murder of Becky Godden, from Swindon.

Det Supt Fox added: “I am mindful of recent information from witnesses which suggests that Halliwell had links to Yorkshire and may have stalked females in the local area.

“Steps have been taken to conduct interviews with these witnesses and that information has been thoroughly assessed against known facts.

“However, I continue to keep an open mind and repeat that North Yorkshire Police is committed to finding the answers that Claudia’s family deserve and need.

“Should any information indicate that Christopher Halliwell may have been elsewhere other than Swindon between Wednesday, March 18 and Friday, March 20, 2009, then this information will be thoroughly investigated and tested against the volumes of material gathered throughout the course of the inquiry.

“I urge anybody with information which they feel may be relevant to the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia to make contact with North Yorkshire Police.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option one, and pass details to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court.

Please quote “Claudia Lawrence” when providing details.