Joshua Webster, 23, has joined the list of people willing to be volunteers at the Minster and apologised to the then acting Dean of York, Canon Michael Smith, defence barrister Sean Smith told York Crown Court.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Webster his actions in November 2021 had brought “York to a standstill” and it had taken hours for police to talk him down.

“If this had been wanton criminal damage …. I would have locked you up for as long as I could possibly get away with for such disgraceful behaviour, but this is a different situation,” the judge told Webster.

Had Webster not been suffering from a mental illness he would have been jailed for four years, he said.

Instead, he passed a two-year prison sentence and suspended it for two years on condition that Webster does 40 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He didn’t order Webster to pay for the repairs that the Minster needed following his actions in November 2021.

“This man cannot possibly pay compensation for the damage that has been caused,” he said.

York Minster and, inset, York Crown Court (Image: Staff)

Last October, York Crown Court heard that Webster damaged a spire on the Minster by kicking and pushing it. The damage cost £19,108 and 38 hours of work to repair.

The incident had begun when Webster was spotted by a Minster police officer outside a compound below the cathedral late on November 23, 2021.

He was told to go home but instead he got over the fence and climbed scaffolding alongside one of the cathedral's towers, said Alex Menary, prosecuting.

Police and firefighters were called out to get him off the Minster roof.

“York Minster is one of the most iconic buildings in this country,” the judge said, as he sentenced Webster.

“It took craftsmen decades to build it and it takes craftsmen to keep it. You caused terrible damage which must have broken their hearts.

“However, you were clearly unwell which reduces your culpability.”

Webster, of Langdale Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the Minster.

In his basis of plea, he said he didn’t go to the Minster with the intention of damaging it but accepted that he had caused damage.

“I was in an extremely vulnerable and emotional state,” the basis of plea said.

York Crown Court heard that Webster had been on the Minster for nearly four hours and that it had taken the efforts of specialist police officers and Webster’s brother to talk him down.

Last October the judge deferred sentencing Webster and set him conditions of apologising to the then acting Dean, not being arrested for any other offence, attending sessions with an NHS organisation which helps people with mental health difficulties, and keeping off drugs and alcohol.

On the return to court, the judge said he had personally received confirmation from the acting Dean that the apology had been made and defence and prosecution barristers confirmed that the other conditions had also been met.