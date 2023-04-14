North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at Lidl in Bawtry Road, Selby, on Saturday, January 14, at 7.05pm.

The force said suspects were stopped by a member of staff outside the shop, but then fled.

As they did so, police said the suspects drove their car, described as a silver Peugeot 407, towards the staff member.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim was very shaken following the incident."

North Yorkshire Police has now issued CCTV images of three people - a woman and two men - it would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Teri.MaddoxCliff@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Teri Maddox-Cliff.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230008282 when passing on information.