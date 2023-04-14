North Yorkshire Police officers have seized £5,000 in cash and a quantity of suspected drugs following the execution of two warrants in Acomb.

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team acted on information provided by members of the public and conducted two warrants early yesterday morning (April 13) at separate addresses in Chesney Fields.

At the first address, officers seized three large bags of what is believed to be a class-B drug as well as a large quantity of what is believed to be a class-A drug and £5,000 in cash.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-B drug, possession of a class-A drug and money laundering.

The cash seized during the raids in York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

He was interviewed and later released under investigation.

At the second address, officers found a small quantity of what is suspected to be a class-B drug. This was seized and enquiries are continuing.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Ben Stevens, from the York outer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This were successful warrants for the team as we were able to take further drugs from the streets of York.

“We will always aim to act on information that is provided by members of the public. Please don’t hesitate to let us know about your concerns. We’re here to help and we’ll do everything we can to improve the quality of life for people living in local communities.

“If you have any concerns or information about drugs in your community, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.