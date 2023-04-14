Properties neighbouring the Minster have received letters informing them of the filming next week from Left Bank Pictures.

In the letter, the company state that parking bays around the Minster will be "suspended" between Monday (April 17) and Friday (April 21).

The letter states: "Our technical vehicles will be parked along Duncombe Place and Minster Yard. There will be various machines situated around York Minster."

Left Bank Pictures, Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, said in the letter that location and security teams will be on set to help keep disruption to an "absolute minimum".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for York Minster said: "We can confirm that the Minster will be closed for sightseeing visitors from Monday to Friday next week due to filming.

"Services will continue as normal at 7.30am and 7.50am and evening prayer at 5.30pm."

It has not yet been confirmed what will be filmed at the Minster, but filming will take place "within and outside" the venue.

Suranne Jones back filming Gentleman Jack in 2020 (Image: Liz Chapman)

This is not the first time the historic site has drawn in film crews - as the cast of the BBC costume drama Gentleman Jack were pictured at the Minster back in 2018 and 2020.