POLICE are searching for a man wanted for reports of stalking and vehicle theft in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police officers would like to speak to Ben Povey, 42, from Goole in connection with reports of stalking, theft of a motor vehicle and making off without payment.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to try to locate Mr Povey but have so far proven negative.
If you see him, or know where he is, call police on the non-emergency 101 line quoting crime reference 23*35862.
If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
