A MAJOR bridge in York looks set to close for roadworks to be carried out.
City of York Council say that Ouse Bridge and the roads around it, namely Clifford Street, Nessgate, Low Ousegate and Bridge Street, will be closed to traffic next week between the junctions with Skeldergate and
Cumberland Street.
Resurfacing work will be carried out and the roads will be closed from the early hours of Monday (April 17) until 6am on Friday (April 21) or sooner if the works are completed and the closure will take palce between midnight and 6am each night.
During the works the usual one way system in King Street, King's Staith and
Coppergate will be suspended to allow two-way traffic.
A diversion route for vehicles and pedestrians will be signed throughout the closure.
