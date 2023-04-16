If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind place to treat yourself to a hearty meal or a trendy food hot spot with Instagram-worthy décor then York could be the place for you.
The city has been named among the best places in the UK for independent restaurants, according to new research.
It was ranked in eleventh place and scored 60.2 per cent out of 100 in the top 20 'best UK cities for independent restaurants' list which was put together by business energy experts at Bionic.
The experts have analysed almost 65,000 restaurants across the UK creating the ultimate index, to discover which UK cities are the champions of independent eateries.
To do this, they used data such as the average amount that each city is spending on dining out, how much each city is posting to social media about dining out, along with the proportion of chain restaurants in each city.
What did the experts say about York?
According to the data by Bionic, York’s total score of 60.2 per cent was made up of the following:
- Total food locations – 0.012
- Disposable income available to eat out – 3.7 per cent
- Social media – 50.3 per cent
- Independence – 27.2 per cent
The top 20 UK cities for independent restaurants
- Sunderland – 76.2 per cent
- Bradford – 75.1 per cent
- Northampton – 72.8 per cent
- Belfast – 68.6 per cent
- Swansea – 66.2 per cent
- Blackpool – 65.4 per cent
- Leeds – 65 per cent
- Cardiff – 64.1 per cent
- Newcastle – 63.3 per cent
- Wolverhampton – 63.2 per cent
- York – 60.2 per cent
- Brighton and Hove – 60.1 per cent
- Bolton – 58.1 per cent
- Telford – 57.6 per cent
- Birmingham - 56.6 per cent
- Glasgow – 56.4 per cent
- Warrington – 55.5 per cent
- Dundee – 55.4 per cent
- Middlesbrough – 55.1 per cent
- Stoke-on-Trent – 53.5 per cent
If you would like to support independent businesses, a city in the top 20 list could be your next go-to for a city break, where you can see what different restaurants are on offer around the UK.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here