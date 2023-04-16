The city has been named among the best places in the UK for independent restaurants, according to new research.

It was ranked in eleventh place and scored 60.2 per cent out of 100 in the top 20 'best UK cities for independent restaurants' list which was put together by business energy experts at Bionic.

The experts have analysed almost 65,000 restaurants across the UK creating the ultimate index, to discover which UK cities are the champions of independent eateries.

To do this, they used data such as the average amount that each city is spending on dining out, how much each city is posting to social media about dining out, along with the proportion of chain restaurants in each city.

What did the experts say about York?

According to the data by Bionic, York’s total score of 60.2 per cent was made up of the following:

Total food locations – 0.012

Disposable income available to eat out – 3.7 per cent

Social media – 50.3 per cent

Independence – 27.2 per cent

The top 20 UK cities for independent restaurants

Sunderland – 76.2 per cent Bradford – 75.1 per cent Northampton – 72.8 per cent Belfast – 68.6 per cent Swansea – 66.2 per cent Blackpool – 65.4 per cent Leeds – 65 per cent Cardiff – 64.1 per cent Newcastle – 63.3 per cent Wolverhampton – 63.2 per cent York – 60.2 per cent Brighton and Hove – 60.1 per cent Bolton – 58.1 per cent Telford – 57.6 per cent Birmingham - 56.6 per cent Glasgow – 56.4 per cent Warrington – 55.5 per cent Dundee – 55.4 per cent Middlesbrough – 55.1 per cent Stoke-on-Trent – 53.5 per cent

If you would like to support independent businesses, a city in the top 20 list could be your next go-to for a city break, where you can see what different restaurants are on offer around the UK.