This Great Yorkshire Show, in Harrogate, opens on Tuesday, July 11, and runs until Friday, July 14.

This year's event will have a fashion show, 'From Sheep to Chic', to highlight the link between the sheep we see in fields and the creation of wool clothing.

Read Next:

Organisers are looking for five to six people to model top of the range outfits alongside TV personalities, such as Anita Rani, singer Lizzie Jones, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft, weather presenter Jon Mitchell, and the Yorkshire vets Julian Norton and Peter Wright.

Great Yorkshire Show on the hunt for fashion models (Image: Doug Jackson)

No experience is needed as training will be given for the show, which will be led by model and fashion event organiser, Bernadette Gledhill.

Charles Mills, the show director said: "We are delighted to champion the importance of wool and the vital role that British sheep farmers play in the production of this versatile natural product.

"The title of our fashion shows, “From Sheep to Chic” sums this up precisely and the new venue for the shows could not be more appropriate.

"For the first time they will be held on the stage in the sheep shearing area, next to more than 2,000 sheep which will be shown in the competitive classes.

"The link is clear: without sheep the wool industry would be a shadow of what it is today, without sheep farmers there would be a huge gap in British agriculture and our iconic countryside would be a pale imitation of the past."

From Sheep to Chic will take place daily at 12.30 on the Sheep Shearing Stage, which is close to Brown Gate.

The fashion shows are sponsored by tailors, Brook Taverner, and supported by British Wool.

If you would like to apply, please email GYSmodel@yas.co.uk:

• Your name, address, phone number

• Your link to farming and or rural life

• Your profile picture

• Your availability for a photo shoot at the showground on Wednesday, May 10, as well as for the show itself.

• Entries close on Friday, April 28.

Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show are on sale now and will be in advance only, as visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day.

The event showcases animals competing including national breed shows, machinery, food, and entertainment to celebrate farming and the countryside.

Tickets are: Adults £32, Children £13 and Families £80.