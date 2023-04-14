Patrick Thelwell claimed Charles III was “not my king” during the November Royal Visit to York, said Michael Smith, prosecuting at York Magistrates' Court.

Mr Smith alleged Thelwell also said: “That’s what he deserves, it’s the only justice victims of colonisation will ever get."

The 23-year-old University of York postgraduate student allegedly threw five eggs at the King near Micklegate Bar and had a sixth egg in his pocket.

PC Adam Steventon said as a result of Thelwell’s actions “there were a lot of angry people” among members of the public at Micklegate Bar and he and his colleagues removed Thelwell from the immediate area.

The prosecutor also alleged that at Fulford Road Police Station after his arrest, Thelwell asked: “Did I get him? If I didn’t get him I’ll get him next time or someone will get him.”

Patrick Thelwell arrives at York Magistrates' Court charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at King Charles III during his visit to York on November 9. Picture: PA

Thelwell, who gave his address as student accommodation at the university, denies a charge of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to harm, alarm or cause others to fear unlawful violence.

The 23-year-old, who is representing himself, told the court his defence is that he was using lawful violence.

At the start of his trial, the court saw videos of the scene outside Micklegate Bar on November 9 when five eggs were thrown towards the King.

Thelwell does not dispute that he threw the eggs or that a sixth egg was found in his pocket following his arrest.

King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York in November. Picture: PA

PC Steventon, who was on duty outside the Bar, said he saw a commotion to his left where members of the public and plainclothes police officers were restraining Thelwell.

The court also saw a copy of Thelwell’s custody record where he had written “…. The King”.

The trial continues.