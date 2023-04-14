Despite the Met Office predicting sun earlier in the week, the forecasters are now predicting cloud and some rain for the weekend.

The rain is not expected to be heavy, although temperatures will be cool.

Thankfully, temperatures will warm up next week and there is some hope for some sun.

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and tonight (April 14): Today will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the showers likely to turn heavy with a chance of thunder and hail this afternoon. Cloud and persistent rain will last until the mid afternoon, but the showers will gradually ease later. The winds will be gentle. Maximum temperature 11 °C. The showers will have largely died out by tonight and it will feel chilly. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Saturday: Cloud will clear to a bright morning, but in the afternoon it will be cooler and cloudier with the odd shower. Clouds will thicken overnight and bring patchy rain. Winds will be gentle. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Sunday will see patchy rain, although bright spells will develop. Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but will have some fog and cloud. Winds will be gentle and it will feel warm in the sunshine.

Long range forecast: Tuesday will have some cloud which may be thick enough to produce some light rain. However it will mostly stay dry with sunny spells. Winds will be light and moderate. Temperatures will be well above average.