The Yorkshire Brick Show is coming to York Racecourse on Saturday (April 15) and Sunday (April 16) - between 10am and 4pm on both days.

The show will feature some unique creations from some of the country's best Lego builders, brick pits, Fairy Bricks Mosaic, Lego traders and more.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Join us and explore unique Lego Moc’s (My Own Creations) from some of the country's best Lego builders.

The show is coming to York Racecourse this weekend (Image: Newsquest)

"Immerse yourselves in a brick pit to build in a sea of Lego bricks or help children’s charity Fairy Bricks create a massive mosaic.

"Explore some of the amazing Lego sets gifts and ideas available from our specially selected traders."

The show is returning after four years under the new stewardship of Brickshire the Yorkshire Lego user group.

Tickets are available on the Eventbrite website.