The Corner Grill House, formerly The Sitting Pig, at 9, Walmgate, has become so popular since Radek Bak took it on almost a decade ago, that the business has now taken on a new property a short walk away.

Work is nearing completion in King Street to transform the former Masala Craft Indian restaurant ahead of a soft opening night on Thursday, April 27 with the restaurant fully open the next day on Friday, April 28.

The new bar area under construction at Corner Grill House in King Street (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Radek said: "The Walmgate restaurant has been my baby and I am sad to be leaving the street, but demand has driven this decision.

"The restaurant there can only cater for 16-18 covers and we are having to send people away because we can't accommodate them.

"The new restaurant can seat up to 60 and it's in a fantastic location, not far from where we are now so our regulars will easily be able to find it and close to the bustling riverside.

"What I'm very excited about is that finally I can extend the wine menu - we are still with the same supplier, York Wines of Sheriff Hutton, but now we'll be able to expand our range of wines from all around the world.

"It's a big project, but after ten years we know what customers like at our restaurant. We want to transfer the cosy atmosphere and great service, and of course, the wide range of steaks.

"New to the menu we will have a 13oz sirloin on the bone that's been dry aged using a Himalayan salt chamber and matured for 60 days.

"We're working with R&J Butchers of Ripon to make sure we get the finest cuts of meat."

Work in progress at Corner Grill House in King Street (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Cornerhouse in Walmgate will close on Saturday, April 22, allowing for a period of staff training before the new premises get going.

The new restaurant will open from 4.30pm-10pm Monday-Friday and 12pm-10pm on Saturday and Sunday and it will employ between ten and 15 staff, up from four in Walmgate.

The opening event on April 27 is a ticketed with all proceeds going to the Yorkshire Children's Trust.

Radek said: "We are kindly asking for a donation of £10 per ticket to raise much needed funds for this special charity and 45 people have already booked."

Book your tickets here or go to facebook.com/cornergrillyork

Radek inside the Walmgate restaurant (Image: Haydn Lewis)