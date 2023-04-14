A 61-year-old man has been charged after Humberside Police officers carried out the warrant in Bridlington on Tuesday (April 11).

Officers were in attendance in Oxford Street following reports that chemicals were being kept within the property.

Gert Meyers, aged 61, of Oxford Street, Bridlington, has been charged with breach of criminal behaviour order and causing public nuisance.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (April 14).

"We would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst officers remain in the area conducting lines of enquiry."