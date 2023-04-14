The Snooks with Books trail is a brand-new sculpture trail for York, set to guide people through York’s cobbled streets and hidden gardens in 2024, organised by Make It York with charity partner St Leonard's Hospice.

The trail will see up to 30 Snooks with Books around the city.

Each sculpture will be sponsored by local businesses, who will be paired with an artist to create a bespoke design for each sculpture.

Sian Ellis wins Make it York vote with Snook

Following a public vote to crown Snooks as the winning sculpture design, Make It York are now searching for artists across the country to put their stamp on the trail and bring the characters to life with their creative designs.

The theme for the sculptures is Yorkshire Authors and artists have until 5pm on June 23 to submit up to three designs.

Last month, Make it York announced the winning character for the trail were snooks, created by Sheffield illustrator and artist Sian Ellis, who she said are often found in cosy corners with their faces buried inside books.

To enter, go to: Snooks with Books Trail: Artist Call Out (makeityork.com)