FURTHER deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in York.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 624 people had died at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by April 13 – up from 622 on the week before.

They were among 19,335 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (April 13) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.