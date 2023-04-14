There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in York.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 624 people had died at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by April 13 – up from 622 on the week before.

They were among 19,335 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (April 13) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.