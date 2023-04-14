A sign in the store at 33 High Street announced the closure to the growing town.

The bakery opened in February 2021, adding to others in Boroughbridge, including the popular Appletons higher up the street in the Market Place.

The closure notice told passersby the nearest branch is at 5 Beulah Street in Harrogate.

The Scarborough-based company began in 1885 and has nearly 200 branches across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East.

In recent weeks, it has closed a number of its bakeries and cafes across the region.

A Cooplands spokesperson said: “Following an in-depth review of the business, we are making some changes to both our retail and bakery operations, to help better position the business for the long-term and sustainable growth. This has been done to ensure that our store estate and broader business are fully aligned with our ‘modern bakery food-to-go retailer’ strategy.”

Cooplands has branches in York at Acomb, Davygate, Bridge Street, Haxby, Huntington and Monks Cross. It also has branches in Selby and Wetherby.