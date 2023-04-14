Harry Cook was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma - and his friends have rallied round to support him through his treatment.

The group decided that they would all shave their heads to do so - all while raising money for a great cause in the city.

They have chosen to support York Against Cancer (YAC) - which helps people across the city and surrounding areas following a cancer diagnosis.

The boys have set up a Just Giving donation page - which has already smashed its target of £1,500, hitting over £2,500 and still rising.

To make a donation, visit the page online at: bit.ly/41tLsvS

Over the last three decades, York Against Cancer has raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.