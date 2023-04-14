A GROUP of friends in York have all shaved their heads for charity after one of them was diagnosed with cancer.
Harry Cook was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma - and his friends have rallied round to support him through his treatment.
The group decided that they would all shave their heads to do so - all while raising money for a great cause in the city.
They have chosen to support York Against Cancer (YAC) - which helps people across the city and surrounding areas following a cancer diagnosis.
The boys have set up a Just Giving donation page - which has already smashed its target of £1,500, hitting over £2,500 and still rising.
To make a donation, visit the page online at: bit.ly/41tLsvS
Over the last three decades, York Against Cancer has raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here