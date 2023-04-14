North Yorkshire Police officers said there has been a spike in motorbike and moped thefts across the city.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Another stolen motorbike has been recovered by NPT, this was after local PCSO’s spotted it in the Monkton Road area of York.

"Unfortunately the two suspects riding with no helmets got away by garden hopping. However, at least this motorbike will be returned to its rightful owner.

"This continues the spike in motorbike and moped thefts which are being stolen for joyriding - incidents have occurred all over the city recently.

"If you own a motorbike or moped please make sure these are secured and locked and that sheds and garages aren’t easily accessible."