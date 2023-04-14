A WOMAN suffered a head injury in a town near York - and fire crews were called to help.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Tadcaster assisted police officers and the ambulance service with a female suffering a head injury and breathing difficulties in Sherburn in Elmet at around 3.30pm yesterday.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews took observations and provided oxygen therapy until the arrival of paramedics.
"The female was taken to hospital by road ambulance after crews assisted moving the patient from the property."
