A MAN has been trapped inside a shop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.39pm last night to Flowergate in Whitby after reports that someone was stuck inside a shop.

A service spokesman said: "Our crew from Whitby assisted a man who had become trapped in his shop after the shutters came off the roller trapping him inside.

"They used spreaders and wedges to free him."