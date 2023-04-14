A MAN has been trapped inside a shop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.39pm last night to Flowergate in Whitby after reports that someone was stuck inside a shop.
A service spokesman said: "Our crew from Whitby assisted a man who had become trapped in his shop after the shutters came off the roller trapping him inside.
"They used spreaders and wedges to free him."
