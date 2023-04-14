North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out yesterday (April 13) to reports of a group of ducklings in trouble.

Station manager Tony Walker was keeping the precise location of the rescue close to his chest, but said: "These little ducklings got themselves stuck down a drainage pipe today but luckily our crew was on hand to help some kind members of the public to rescue them.

"The ducklings have now been reunited with their mum."