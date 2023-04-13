A RESTAURANT has been left short after a table of customers left without paying a bill amounting to hundreds of pounds.
The Sun Inn Bar, Restaurant and Rooms in Kirkby Lonsdale have requested that the customers, who left without paying their £231.20 bill, contact the hotel to make a payment.
A spokesman for The Sun Inn said: “Would the customers (two ladies, two men, one child) who left without paying today (Sunday, April 9), who had been sitting in our restaurant next to the back door kindly contact the hotel to pay. You have an outstanding bill of £231.20.
“We hope this is an error on your part and we look forward to hearing from you.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article