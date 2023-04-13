The Sun Inn Bar, Restaurant and Rooms in Kirkby Lonsdale have requested that the customers, who left without paying their £231.20 bill, contact the hotel to make a payment.

A spokesman for The Sun Inn said: “Would the customers (two ladies, two men, one child) who left without paying today (Sunday, April 9), who had been sitting in our restaurant next to the back door kindly contact the hotel to pay. You have an outstanding bill of £231.20.

“We hope this is an error on your part and we look forward to hearing from you.”