Thomas Pascoe, 29, has also been banned from driving.

He appeared before York magistrates within a month of North Yorkshire Police's latest warning about e-scooter use - that riders are subject to the same laws as car drivers, including the drink driving law.

The force was concerned about a rise in anti-social behaviour by people riding the electric transport.

Mitigating, Kevin Blount said Pascoe hadn’t realised that the drink driving laws applied to his journey.

“It is a significant issue - e-scooters don’t make it clear” that riders are subject to the same laws as car drivers and could lose their licence if they drink before getting onto the e-scooter, he said.

Pascoe, of Hollowfield Avenue, Grays, Thurrock in Essex, had been on his way to a hotel after having some drinks with workmates.

He pleaded guilty to drink riding an e-scooter.

He was banned from driving e-scooters and any car, lorry or motorised vehicle for 12 months, and ordered to pay a total of £645 consisting of a £400 fine, a £160 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He had no previous convictions.

Four weeks ago, North Yorkshire Police warned that e-scooter riders risk driving bans if they drink ride e-scooters.

PC Ryan Innes said: "Due to recent reports of antisocial behaviour with people using e-scooters, we would like to remind you of what you can and can't do to stay safe and legal.

"Whilst we applaud people’s commitment to the environment, there have been cases where riders of e-scooters have been arrested for drink driving and prosecuted for having no insurance.

"Please ride safely and be considerate to other members of the community."

Pascoe comes from Essex where the local police force recently warned people that privately owned e-scooters cannot be ridden legally on the roads.

The only e-scooters that can be ridden legally on the roads are those that are provided by Tier company as part of a national pilot.

Prosecuting, Megan King said police stopped Pascoe in Low Ousegate on March 23. A breath test gave a reading of 81 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Blount said Pascoe’s offence had been out of character. He was in York as part of his job working as an electrician in hotels around the country.

Part of his job involved driving more junior employees to where they were working.

“He is going to lose his job,” said Mr Blount. Pascoe and his family were “devastated” by the drink riding.