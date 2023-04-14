S Jones asks when are the council going to do something over the junction congestion at York College (Letters, April 13).
I can tell you all as I have first hand experience of dealing with this issue. To my eternal shame I briefly spent time helping the Conservative Party, during which I brought this issue up, and the obvious solutions. My ideas were held in absolute contempt.
One councillor asked his wife to tell me who really runs the council, the answer given – the civil service.
The civil service does not want to reduce congestion, only to continue a disastrous green agenda.
As civil servants don’t face election and with none of the candidates standing next month having the guts to either get something done or sack those blocking progress, I’d say the answer to S Jones’ question is never.
Sorry I can’t be more optimistic, but the public always gets the council they vote for and therefore deserves.
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe
