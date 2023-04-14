They have recently sprung up at Fishergate shops, too, presenting a hazard for partially sighted.

Sadly, the bollards do nothing to improve the appearance of Fishergate shops, where there is a hotch-potch of uneven surfaces and numerous tripping hazards.

It must be one of the scruffiest shopping areas in the city.

A scheme was drawn up many years ago to enhance the area with paving.

This would have improved footfall to the struggling shops, but the absentee landlords wouldn’t co-operate, so nothing happened.

With the local elections in a few weeks, this has turned into a ‘battle of the bollards’, with a leaflet from the Greens highlighting them as a triumph, and a Labour Party leaflet condemning the waste of £11,000.

The ward’s current Green councillors have done nothing to improve the area.

So maybe after the election the new councillors will sort this out and give Fishergate shops the facelift they so desperately need.

Christopher Rainger, Grange Street,York

Thank you for saving the No 12 bus

I would just like to say a big thank you to those responsible for keeping the number 12 bus running.

Near where I live a lot of elderly mothers and children - including children with a wide variety of disabilities - heavily rely on this service to be able to do weekly shopping and be able to meet and greet friends and family.

It’s so lovely, you see the regular faces on the bus and can pass the time of day.

Louise Addison, Bellfarm Avenue, York

Fair’s fair on pensions

What a wonderful and egalitarian idea from John Zimnoch, who wants to claim his £400 for giving up smoking, even though he is not a pregnant woman (Fair’s fair, Letters, April 13).

Since he clearly wants no government allowances given to anyone unless they are available to everyone, we must assume that he also supports everyone having the right to claim a pension regardless of how old they are. Fair’s fair.

Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York