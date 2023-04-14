Newcastle-based hedgehog lab has bought Netsells after the capital injection from a major financier.

Netsells is a digital product consultancy working across web and mobile employing 40 staff; and ranked as one of the North’s fastest growing tech businesses.

The software developer was founded in 2009 by a group of students in Scarborough but is now based in Mill House, North Street, York.

Its bespoke software solutions are used by businesses in various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and retail. Clients include names such as Itsu, Hiscox and Warburtons.

Netsells was small business of the year in the 2018 York Press Business Awards and has been a finalist several times since.

Hedgehog Lab has operations in the US and Bulgaria and works with global brands, including AJ Bell, Aviva, Deliveroo and Tesco Bank. It provides businesses with mobile app and web development solutions and has grown rapidly since incorporating in 2007.

The Global technology consultancy bought Netsells as part of its growth ambitions, with the two companies coming together under the hedgehog lab brand.

The combined business will be headed up by hedgehog lab’s current CEO Sarat Pediredla alongside a new executive board that includes ex-Accenture Song managing director and Karmarama founder Ben Bilboul.

The funding from investment company BGF will let the firm further expand its service offering to enterprise clients and SMEs in both the UK and US.

The deal brings a departure for Maven Capital Partners, which had previously invested around £2.2m in hedgehog.

No price has been disclosed for what hedgehog lab paid for Netsells.

Sarat Pediredla said: “The acquisition of Netsells is a major milestone for us as a company. The combination of two firms with established and renowned capabilities will enhance our offering and growth prospects massively by bringing together some of the best talent in the industry and facilitating our continued expansion into new international markets.”

The deal was led by John Healey and James Baker, investors in BGF’s Yorkshire & North East team.

BGF’s John Healey said: “We are delighted to be supporting hedgehog lab on the next stage of its growth journey. The company has already established itself as a leading global digital product consultancy and the acquisition of Netsells will combine the talent and capability of two great teams, unlocking more opportunities in this exciting sector and positioning the business as a credible player of scale in the global digital marketplace.”