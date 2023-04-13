AN urgent appeal has gone out to find a missing man in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Edward James Fisher.

Edward is 49-years-old and was last seen at an address on Castle Road in Pickering at 9.25am this morning (April 13).

A police spokesman said: "We believe that he may have made his way to the Dalby Forest area as the last known sighting of his car was at that location at 11.12am.

"Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Edward was last seen wearing jeans, trainers and a black and grey zip up jacket or plain grey top. He is described as white, dark hair, thinning on top approximately 5 ft 9in with a medium build.

If you have seen Edward, or someone who matches his description, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe and well.

Please quote reference number 12230065508 when passing information