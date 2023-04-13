A GOVERNMENT decision concerning 300 homes on the edge of York may not be made until the end of May- some eight months later than originally expected.
The government had been expected to give a decision by April 7, after two further delays from an original September deadline. Earlier this year, it called for more information on the scheme.
Developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes had originally applied to build 300 homes on the 11.5ha Green Belt site next to the new LNER Community stadium in March 2021.
Barratt Homes in battle for 300 Huntington homes
However, in October 2021 they called in on the government to decide, saying the city council had taken ‘too long’. The council decided to oppose the scheme, citing the Green Belt, but Barratts said it had been included in the Draft Local Plan in 2014.
Local councillors also opposed the scheme when the appeal came before planning committee in November 2021 and at a public inquiry in January 2022.
The government has now told the council that Secretary of State (Michael Gove) believes “further time is required to consider this case.”
The letter added: “The Secretary of State hereby gives notice that he has varied the timetable previously set and he will now issue his decision on or before 31 May 2023. We aim to issue to decision as quickly as possible.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here