The government had been expected to give a decision by April 7, after two further delays from an original September deadline. Earlier this year, it called for more information on the scheme.

Developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes had originally applied to build 300 homes on the 11.5ha Green Belt site next to the new LNER Community stadium in March 2021.

Barratt Homes in battle for 300 Huntington homes

However, in October 2021 they called in on the government to decide, saying the city council had taken ‘too long’. The council decided to oppose the scheme, citing the Green Belt, but Barratts said it had been included in the Draft Local Plan in 2014.

Local councillors also opposed the scheme when the appeal came before planning committee in November 2021 and at a public inquiry in January 2022.

The government has now told the council that Secretary of State (Michael Gove) believes “further time is required to consider this case.”

The letter added: “The Secretary of State hereby gives notice that he has varied the timetable previously set and he will now issue his decision on or before 31 May 2023. We aim to issue to decision as quickly as possible.”