As revealed by the Press earlier this month, Terry Smith – the owner of the Classic Cutz salon in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall - had been selected by the York Conservative Association as a candidate for the Heworth ward.

But in an official council document setting out the candidates for the ward, his nomination is marked as invalid by returning officer Ian Floyd.

The reason given is that the ‘wrong electoral number’ had been supplied for Mr Smith’s proposer.

Mr Smith – who earlier this month spoke about how ‘truly proud and honoured’ he was to have been selected - told The Press today: “I’m not sure what’s going on.”

He said he was confused, because in an official letter from the council dated April 6 – and seen by The Press – his nomination had been described as valid.

He said he was waiting for a further letter from the council to clarify the situation.

But he told The Press: “I would be really disappointed if I cannot stand.”

Mr Smith is one of two Conservatives whose nominations have been ruled invalid by returning officer Mr Floyd on the official candidate lists.

Sally Page, who was hoping to stand as a Conservative candidate in Micklegate ward, also seems to have fallen foul of an administrative error.

Her nomination has been ruled invalid because her ‘consent to nomination’ form was not dated or witnessed.

Asked whether the admin errors meant both candidates would be ruled out of standing, a council spoksperson said only: "Their nominations have been determined by the returning officer to be invalid."

In both wards, there are alternative Conservative candidates standing whose nominations have not been invalidated.

Cllr Paul Doughty, leader of the Conservative group on City of York council, said: “The (Conservative) Association office confirmed to me that there was an administrative error on each of the nomination papers for those two candidates, with a late change of notice in candidate contributing.

“(This is) disappointing but fortunately there will still be a Conservative to vote for on the ballot paper in both the wards.”