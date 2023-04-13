Nine giveaway events are to be held across the East Riding from May 13 - 27, where 55 tonnes of compost will be given away.

All of the compost has been recycled from the garden and food waste that residents have placed in their brown bins.

Residents are invited to drive along to their nearest event, where they can claim two free 15kg bags of compost. The bags will be placed in their car boots for them.

The giveaways follow successful events held in May and September last year, which were well-supported by residents.

The giveaway is coming to Wolds Gliding Club in Pocklington on May 23 at 5pm.

Carl Skelton, acting director of streetscene at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “These compost giveaways are always popular and are the council’s way of thanking residents for recycling their waste."

Brown bins can take grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, small branches, leaves, flowers and weeds, all cooked and uncooked food, peelings, plate scrapings, bones, bread, meat, eggshells and small amounts of soups, sauces and gravies.

All brown bin contents get recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby – where all the giveaway compost comes from.