Beat The Tide is a 20-mile sponsored walk from Bridlington to Filey Brigg around the Flamborough headland and taking in the views of Thornwick Bay.

For those who can’t face 20 miles, there is a 10-mile option starting halfway at Bempton going through to Speeton, North Yorkshire's easternmost settlement, before dropping down on to the beach in Filey Bay.

Community fundraiser, Maya Liversidge said: “Our local hospitals are very important to people in York, so what a wonderful way to offer support than a walk around the beautiful Yorkshire Coast. It’s right on our doorstep and offers some incredible views.

"We’ve spiced it up in the final stretch - five miles walking across the sands with the added challenge of getting across before the tide gets in.

“Beat the Tide adds the element of excitement to the walk, we can’t stop the tide so our walkers will need to push themselves a little bit harder to complete the circuit.

“Everyone is invited to join in, even if it’s not for you please spread the word or support someone doing it."

You can find further information and sign up on the York NHS website or by calling 01904 724521.