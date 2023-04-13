North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating following a large barn fire at a farm in Stokesley yesterday just before 5pm (April 12).

North Yorkshire Police attended along with crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue who worked through the night to get the fire under control.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Fire investigators have been on scene and are treating the blaze as suspected arson.

"The blaze has caused significant damage.

"They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

"Several youths were seen running away from the barn at the time of the blaze starting."

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, quoting reference number 12230065117.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.