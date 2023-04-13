North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the assault that happened in Scarborough Town Centre on Saturday April 8.

The incident started inside Ako Kebab in St Thomas Street at around 3.10am before spilling out onto the street outside Barclays Bank in St Nicholas Street.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A mother and daughter were subjected to a violent unprovoked attack from an unknown man and woman, resulting in the young female being kicked in the face causing bruising and abrasions to her nose and forehead, lumps to the left side of her head and blurred vision requiring immediate hospital treatment.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and help the police identify the two potential suspects.

"The woman suspect is described as a white, approximately 5 feet 4 inches in height, of an average build with shoulder length dark hair. She was wearing a black dress with white leopard print marks and a black jacket.

"The male suspect is described as white, approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height, with short dark hair and stubble. He was wearing a navy coloured polo shirt with white stripes and had heavily tattooed arms."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email zoe.todd@northyorkshire.police.uk Alternatively you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Zoe Todd.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230062141 when passing on information.