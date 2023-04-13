Supersonic Fitness, which was created by Nick Sadler and Sarah Cleland-Smith, as a gym determined to reverse the notion that working out is a chore and replacing it with a feel-good path to wellbeing, has closed.

The venue offered a full range of premium gym equipment alongside studio spaces for classes, a spa recovery zone and a healthy eating café open to members and non-members in Stonebow House in Stonebow.

But now signs in the window say it's permanently closed.

Supersonic Fitness has closed its cafe and gym in Stonebow House in York (Image: Mike Laycock)

Nick left Yorkshire, aged 19, to work in America and started a gym design and installation company in 2000, but it had always been an ambition to move back to Yorkshire and develop something different.

When opening the venture he said: “We’ve created Supersonic to be more than just a gym; it’s a sanctuary open to all with the aim of supporting you every step of the way to achieve your personal goals for total lifestyle transformation.

“The space has been designed to make you feel good and help you to lead a healthier lifestyle – whether that’s working out, practicing mindfulness, aiding recovery, meeting friends or nourishing yourself with great food.”

“If you’re after a high tempo workout, the gym has a full range of high-quality cardio, strength and resistance equipment alongside studio classes, cardio and bespoke Super60 fitness classes on offer.

“For relaxation, there is yoga and meditation for mental and spiritual wellbeing, spa-standard changing facilities and living plant walls.

“And to aid in recovery, there is injury rehab and return-to-fitness support and a state-of-the-art recovery zone with infrared and ice recovery.”