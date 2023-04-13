To mark the launch of its new bacon range, the Bacon Dash is a fun run around a scenic 5km route, with a free bacon sandwich to everyone who completes the course.

Starting and ending at HECK HQ on Lime Lane, Kirklington, the run is suitable for all ages and takes place on Saturday April 22 at 9am.

As part of the Bacon Dash event, HECK’s pop-up shop will also be open until 1pm, offering deals on sausages and burgers.

HECK’s new rashers made without added nitrites went on sale in Tesco on April 3.

They add to the sausages and world-first Heck-chup launched last year.

The Unsmoked and Smoked British Back Bacon Rashers (210g/6 rashers/£3) build on the Bedale-based company’s ‘free-from’ credentials which have taken it from family start up in 2013 to one of the UK’s best-selling sausage brands. The smoked bacon is also made using a natural smoke flavour.

HECK co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “With the incentive to tuck into a tasty bacon sandwich at the end of the course, we’re hoping for a good turnout for our first Bacon Dash.

“We’ve had lots of great feedback from customers since launching the bacon earlier this month. It’s produced with more natural seasoning which means we don’t have to add nitrites into the curing process. We’ve been dairy and gluten-free from the beginning, so this free-from approach is something our customers would expect.” he adds.

The HECK Bacon Dash is free for anybody to take part and each participant who crosses the finish line will receive a HECK bacon sandwich afterwards. Those taking part will need to register via Eventbrite then head to HECK HQ (just off the A1, postcode DL8 2NY) from 8.30am on Saturday April 22 April for a 9am start.