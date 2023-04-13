About 150 young performers took part in Huntington School music department’s Live Lounge.

Breaking away from the traditional school concert format, the 350-strong audience enjoyed concerts from a range of ensembles in four different performance spaces across the school.

Students presented 30-minute sets in each venue, and audiences moved from lounge to lounge to watch multiple bands and choirs.

The pupils performing on stage (Image: Buffy Breakwell)

This year, audiences enjoyed the Jazz Lounge, the Noughties Lounge, the ‘Wifi’ Lounge and the Interval Lounge.

They were supported by student sound and lighting engineers, led by head of music technology Ian Wilson, and a large front of house student team who ensure the entire event runs to plan.

Subject leader for music, Tim Burnage, said: “We started working on this year’s Live Lounge back in September and its success is down to the commitment and hard work shown by each one of our performers.”

Musical ensembles included the school Big Band, Junior Band, the 100-strong school choir and the newly formed Staff Choir.

Head teacher Matt Smith was delighted with the event.

He said: “There was so much extraordinary talent on show - talent that has been nurtured and developed by our expert Music team. There was an overwhelming sense of pride that shone throughout the evening - the sense of inclusion and belonging was tangible.”